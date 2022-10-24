Oct. 24 is deadline for Michigan residents to register to vote online, by mail

(CBS DETROIT) - Monday, Oct. 24, is the last day for Michigan residents to register to vote online or by mail for the general election on Nov. 8.

Residents can register online until midnight, or they can register by mail if it is postmarked with today's date.

After Oct. 24, Michigan residents can still register to vote in person at their local clerk's office until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Officials say people who have registered to vote already are still able to request absentee ballots online or at their local clerk's office.

In addition to this, absentee ballots can also be issued, filled out, and returned at the clerk's office during the same visit.

Those residents that already have their absentee ballots are encouraged to mail them as soon as possible to avoid postal delays.

Absentee ballots can also be hand-delivered to a secure drop-box or to the local clerk's office.

"Michigan voters have multiple safe and secure options to make their voices heard in their communities, and registering to vote is the first step," said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. "Eligible citizens should register online today or make a plan to register in person at their city or township clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8."

According to Edison Research and Catalist, nearly 7.3 million ballots have already been cast across 39 states.

Ballots must be turned in and received at the clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.