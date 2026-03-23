Oberon Day events in Metro Detroit drive business as beer makes seasonal return

The long winter wait is over as one of Michigan's most recognizable beers is back.

Bell's Oberon makes its seasonal return, which always comes with some Oberon Day celebrations across the state.

CBS News Detroit checked out some of the events in Ann Arbor to learn why few other brews get the kind of reception that Oberon does.

Everyone who had their first sip of Oberon on Monday said it marks the unofficial start of warm weather, even if there are still some snowflakes coming down.

It's a flavor so iconic that it's even made its way out of the glass at one bar that has celebrated its release since the beginning.

"Some Oberon French Toast with an orange cream, we have a sweet chili with Oberon mixed in with it," said Fraser's Pub owner Noah Mucha.

Fraser's Pub started the celebration by offering an Oberon Day brunch menu that you don't have to be a beer fan to enjoy.

Don't be fooled, Fraser's first Oberon kegs of the season still went to good use, with Oberon Day bringing in serious business.

"It'll double revenue of a normal day," Mucha said.

Another Ann Arbor bar owner says Oberon's winter hiatus is what makes its opening day a busy one.

"There's an influx of patrons that come in, and they like to experience the fresh taste of Oberon as soon as it's been kegged," said Rappourt owner Harry Patel.

One distributor says it remains to be seen how Oberon Day demand will be impacted as Bells Brewery announces a year-round option in Oberon Light.

"That's a great question, and I guess that's just something that we'll have to see. After 34 years, having a lighter version that people can drink year-round and can give them a taste of the sun, I'm happy to just go along with it," said Rave Associates distributor Bes Nikaliko.

Oberon Day events will continue all week long with roughly two dozen on tap in Southeast Michigan.