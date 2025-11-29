Metro Detroit officials urge caution around plow trucks during winter

Michiganders are no strangers to snow, but that doesn't mean they aren't immune to the danger it brings.

With Metro Detroit forecasting several inches of snow between Saturday and Sunday, shoppers have been buying in bulk so they can stay warm inside and off the roads for as long as possible.

From Wayne County to Oakland County, officials want people off the roads so their salt and plow trucks can get to work.

"We have about 100 plows out. We had a call-in with all of our staff," said Deputy Director of Wayne County Department of Public Services Scott Cabauatan.

Oakland County also has crews on the road, and while the snow is falling, they want you to stay home.

"We are out, we can and we will be, but that doesn't guarantee there won't be some icy, slushy, slick spots," said Craig Bryson with the Oakland County Road Commission.

Both counties say their crews prep months in advance for the winter season, and when the roads are salted, they head out again to plow whatever snow accumulated over time.

That's why they want you to pack your patience and make way for the plows.

"Park your vehicles in such a manner that we can get through the subdivision as well as emergency vehicles," said Cabauatan.