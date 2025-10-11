Oakland County GOP seeks OU student's removal over alleged threat to candidate

The chairman of the Oakland County Republican Party wants an Oakland University student removed after he said a social media post the student made threatened a state congressional candidate.

Chairman Vance Patrick said he was alerted to the post on Thursday, which he said called for the execution of congressional candidate Mike Steger.

Steger was campaigning on the university's campus on Thursday.

Both Patrick and Oakland County GOP Senior Advisor Brian Szmytke said Republicans had received threats they believe were linked to the OU campus before. But they warned that the risk to politicians from many different quarters had reached unprecedented levels.

Concern about violent attacks on politicians has heightened since the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on a university campus last month and the killing of Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband in June.

Patrick said he's "calling for the immediate expulsion" of the student who he said made the post.

Oakland University said in a Facebook post on Friday that Steger and "several others" contacted the college to "express their concerns about an individual's social media post that included a photo taken of Mr. Steger while he was campaigning on Oakland University's campus."

The university said that law enforcement was "actively investigating these concerns," and that federal laws prevent the university from commenting on any actions it's taken with respect to the student.

"While the University remains firmly committed to protecting First Amendment rights, the University will not tolerate violence, actual threats or unlawful harassment," the university said. "In addition, while hate speech may be protected by the First Amendment, Oakland University condemns such speech as it does not align with the University's values."

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Oakland University Police Department and the student who allegedly made the post for comment.