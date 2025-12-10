Oakland University continues infrastructure repairs, commencement will take place as planned

Oakland University, in Rochester, Michigan, says fall commencement services will take place as planned, despite recent campus building closings related to problems with its high-temperature hot water pipe system.

The university first reported on the infrastructure problems in November, saying that the campus would be closed from Nov. 21-30 as a result. More than 20 buildings were affected by partial heat availability, including Meadow Brook Theatre.

Classes resumed on Dec. 1, but some classes had to be offered remotely or hybrid, meeting in another location, as the heating problems lingered. Staff who would normally work in the affected buildings have been working remotely where possible.

In its latest update, the university said a third leak in the infrastructure network has developed because of temperature and pressure fluctuations.

As a result, the Kresge Library building will remain closed until Jan. 4, campus officials said, referring students to online and virtual resources.

In the meantime, the undergraduate commencement ceremonies are scheduled as planned for Dec. 12 and 13 at the Oakland University Credit Union O'Rena. Students with master's and doctoral degrees will have their ceremony on Dec. 13.

"The university is executing plans to ensure that the campus is fully open and operational for the Winter 2026 semester," campus officials added.

