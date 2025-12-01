Oakland University adjusts classes, cancels tours as hot water system repairs continue

Oakland University says it will make several courses remote or hybrid this week as the college is awaiting repairs on its hot water system to be completed.

The university first reported the issues in November, saying that the campus would be closed from Nov. 21-30 due to "an urgent need to repair the high temperature hot water pipe system serving key facilities across campus," which impacted heating in those buildings.

Classes resumed on Monday.

In an update on Monday from Provost Amy Thompson, OU officials say classes that are scheduled in buildings that still have heat will be offered hybrid or remote. Classes that were in classes that did not have heat will be fully remote. Classes or exams that must remain in a hybrid schedule may be moved to the university's West Center or the Macomb University Center.

Thompson says professors will provide students with more information on their classes.

"I realize this is a big inconvenience, especially at the end of the semester. I want to say directly to our students — especially those living on campus — we see you, and we know this situation is stressful and disruptive. We are doing everything we can to support you, keep you safe, and help you finish the semester strong," Thompson said in the update.

Additionally, the university cancelled all campus tours this week.

According to OU's website, repairs are expected to continue through at least Dec. 11, which will impact the final week of classes and most final exams.

The university says more than 20 buildings are affected:

Biomedical Research Support Facility

Central Heating Plant

Dodge Hall

Elliott Hall

Engineering Center

Hamlin Hall

Hannah Hall

Hill House

Kresge Library

Math and Science Center

Meadow Brook Theatre

North Foundation Hall

Oakland Center

O'Dowd Hall

Pawley Hall

Recreation and Athletics Center

South Foundation Hall

Vandenberg Hall

Van Wagoner Hall

Varner Hall

Wilson Hall

Note: The video above previously aired on Nov. 21, 2025.