Oakland County's State of the County touts success, Pontiac to see revitalization

The leader of Oakland County delivered his annual State of the County address Thursday night, highlighting accomplishments and outlining plans aimed at improving residents' quality of life.

During his seventh State of the County speech, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter focused on key issues, including housing affordability, healthcare access and transportation.

"These are tough times, but we have a plan to work together and get stuff done for you," Coulter said.

The roughly hour-long address highlighted several initiatives, including the opening of the Oakland 360 Clinic, which provides services for both physical and mental health needs.

County leaders also pointed to growing demand for transportation programs.

"Last year, the North Oakland and Western Oakland transportation authorities each exceeded 100,000 riders for the first time ever," Coulter said.

Housing insecurity was also a major focus of the speech. According to the Alliance for Housing, just under 1,300 people in the county were considered "literally homeless" in 2024.

Coulter says the county has created a housing counselor position designed to work one-on-one with unhoused residents.

"Forty-three percent of our residents are housing insecure, which means that one or two missed paychecks could land them on the streets," Coulter said.

Affordability overall remains a top concern for many residents.

The county leader says his team is also working to address medical debt and student loan debt through programs like the county's SAVI Student Loan Support Program.

"We have stood up programs since I've been the county executive to directly go after those things — to help with medical debt, to get rid of student debt, and make housing more affordable," Coulter said.

Coulter also highlighted redevelopment plans in the city of Pontiac. He expects major changes within the next year.

"This year we're taking the next steps in our plans to relocate 700 county employees, including my executive staff and me, to the old General Motors building," Coulter said.

County leaders also say 2025 marked an important year for the county as the area continues to attract new residents and jobs.