Michigan woman looks forward to "doing whatever she wants" after winning $500K on scratch-off ticket

(CBS DETROIT) — A 72-year-old Oakland County woman plans on "doing whatever she wants" after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year instant game.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at AMS Enterprise Inc., located at 1715 North Pontiac Trail in Walled Lake.

"I love the holiday games, and I play them every year when they come out," said the player in a news release. "I scratched my The Most Wonderful Time of the Year ticket when I got home and thought I'd only won $5 at first. After looking the ticket over a second time, I realized I'd actually won $500,000 and yelled, 'Oh my gosh! I can't believe this!' You never think you're going to win the big one, and then one day, when you least expect it, it happens!"

With her winnings, the player plans to take care of her family and save her remaining winnings.

"Winning is an awesome feeling because now I can do whatever I want," the woman said.

The Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $13 million playing The Most Wonderful Time of the Year since the game launched in October 2024. Each $10 ticket offers players the opportunity to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000. More than $19 million in prizes is still up for grabs, including one $500,000 top prize and 10 $2,000 prizes.