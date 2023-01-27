Oakland County woman wins $1M on scratch off lottery ticket

Michigan Lottery

(CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County woman won $1 million after playing the Michigan Lottery's Double Diamond game.

The 59-year-old woman purchased her ticket at the Shell gas station at 24839 Greenfield Road in Southfield.

"I've been playing Double Diamond since it came out and have been very lucky on it, so I had a big feeling I would win big," said the lucky player. "I stopped and purchased some tickets in the morning and then put them in my purse to scratch when I got home later that day."

"I was sitting in my living room scratching my tickets that night, and I scratched this Double Diamond ticket last. When I revealed the $1 million prize, I jumped up and started hollering! I had my husband look the ticket over because I thought I was seeing things."

She recently claimed her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000.

According to the Michigan Lottery, with her winnings, the woman plans to pay bills and then save the rest. She says she recently retired, and this prize money will be a nice financial cushion.