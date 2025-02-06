Oakland County woman charged with animal cruelty after two dogs euthanized

Detroit woman charged with killing her son, more snow headed our way and more top stories

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Holly Township woman was charged after two dogs found to be in medical distress under her care were euthanized.

"It's unacceptable for animals to be made to suffer like this for an extended period. The veterinary clinic workers deserve praise for recognizing something was wrong and alerting authorities," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a press release about the situation.

Ariel Lowes, 32, has been charged with animal cruelty in the case, the prosecutor said.

The investigation began on Jan. 10 when a veterinary clinic alerted Oakland County Animal Control that they had euthanized a dog with the owner's consent.

"The dog had been suffering with a cancerous tumor on its face that had ruptured weeks earlier," the press release said.

Authorities then learned the owner had a second dog that was in medical distress. After that animal was transported to Oakland County Animal Control for care, that dog also was euthanized for humanitarian reasons.



"Resources are available if animal owners have obstacles to obtaining veterinary services, but humans have an obligation to care for animals in their possession," McDonald said. "I encourage everyone, if you are struggling to care for an animal or suspect an animal is being mistreated, please contact Animal Control."

