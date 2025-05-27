Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan man dies two days after a traffic crash in Oakland County

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Hamtramck city leadership discussions continue; Ypsilanti house fire; and more top stories
Hamtramck city leadership discussions continue; Ypsilanti house fire; and more top stories 04:00

A Macomb County man died Monday as a result of his injuries from a weekend crash in Oakland County, Michigan. 

The crash happened about 4:17 p.m. Saturday on East Romeo Road, east of Rochester Road, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office reported. 

Clifford Gilbert Finkle Jr., 77, of Bruce Township, was driving a 1966 Chevrolet eastbound at the time of the crash, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office reported. The car left the roadway for a reason not yet known, and struck a tree. 

Finkle had to be extricated from the vehicle, and was then taken to a hospital by paramedics from Oakland Township Fire Department. 

He was wearing a seat belt at the time. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.