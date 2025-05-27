Michigan man dies two days after a traffic crash in Oakland County

A Macomb County man died Monday as a result of his injuries from a weekend crash in Oakland County, Michigan.

The crash happened about 4:17 p.m. Saturday on East Romeo Road, east of Rochester Road, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office reported.

Clifford Gilbert Finkle Jr., 77, of Bruce Township, was driving a 1966 Chevrolet eastbound at the time of the crash, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office reported. The car left the roadway for a reason not yet known, and struck a tree.

Finkle had to be extricated from the vehicle, and was then taken to a hospital by paramedics from Oakland Township Fire Department.

He was wearing a seat belt at the time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.