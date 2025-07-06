Oakland County Sheriff's Office search lake for missing man

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who authorities say went into a lake and didn't resurface.

Authorities say that at about 7 p.m. on July 5, the man went into White Lake about 40 feet from shore. The sheriff's office says it's unknown how the man got in the water, and investigators do not believe he was wearing a life jacket.

The sheriff's office says its Search and Rescue team, along with the Southeast Michigan Dive Group, actively searched for the man Saturday night.

As of Sunday, July 6, the sheriff's office did not provide any new details.