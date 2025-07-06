Watch CBS News
Oakland County Sheriff's Office search lake for missing man

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who authorities say went into a lake and didn't resurface.

Authorities say that at about 7 p.m. on July 5, the man went into White Lake about 40 feet from shore. The sheriff's office says it's unknown how the man got in the water, and investigators do not believe he was wearing a life jacket.

The sheriff's office says its Search and Rescue team, along with the Southeast Michigan Dive Group, actively searched for the man Saturday night.

As of Sunday, July 6, the sheriff's office did not provide any new details.

