Oakland County prosecutor directs schools how to respond to ICE in two-page memo

After Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area prompted Clarkston Community Schools to shelter in place Wednesday, school officials in Oakland County have been given an advisory memo detailing their legal rights and responsibilities in case federal immigration enforcement actions take place at or near a school campus.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Friday that her office issued the two-page memo to superintendents and school leaders, discussing details such as student privacy laws, what areas of a school campus are public, and due process.

McDonald said she prepared the document based on requests from the community for clarity and explanations on the matter.

"As a parent and former teacher, I know law enforcement activity at schools creates understandable anxiety for students, parents, and educators," McDonald said. "If a student is worrying that a classmate could be detained, or if a school goes into lockdown as recently happened in Clarkston, it can impact students' health and wellbeing. This advisory doesn't wade into the larger immigration debate. Rather, it provides straightforward legal information for educators and parents in the event of ICE action at schools."

This memo is considered part of the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office's collaboration with county schools on issues such as safety, truancy, and delinquency prevention.

Details mentioned by the prosecutor include ensuring that security cameras are functioning properly. Another instruction given to schools was to require anyone who is entering a school to identify themselves and sign in. School staff also should contact district counsel or an administrator if an outside agency presents a warrant, McDonald said.

In addition, McDonald recommended parents update emergency contact information that is on file for their children so that school officials know who can pick up a child if a parent is not available.

"We need to remind our students and ourselves that everyone has basic constitutional rights, including the right to be free from unlawful arrest, regardless of their immigration status. As we inform our students, teachers, and families, we must emphasize that no one should ever interfere with ICE or law enforcement. Doing so increases the risk for everyone," the memo said.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency for comment.