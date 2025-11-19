ICE activity prompts Clarkston Community Schools to shelter in place

All buildings in the Clarkston Community Schools district in Oakland County, Michigan, went into "shelter in place" mode on Wednesday morning in response to confirmation of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents seeking multiple individuals in the area, the school district said.

"The activity is not in our schools. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are moving ALL BUILDINGS to a shelter-in-place at this time. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿This means classes continue as usual, recess will be indoors, and there is limited access to the buildings," said Clarkston Community Schools Superintendent Shawn Ryan.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office had notified school officials that morning that ICE would be operating in the Clarkston area, particularly around Pine Knob Music Theater.

Although it is off-season for concerts at Pine Knob, the outdoor venue is scheduled to open its Magic of Lights outdoor lighted displays on Friday.

