Oakland County officials introduce new apartment complex in Pontiac

A mixed-income housing development has opened in Pontiac, Michigan, providing 72 new apartments with the support of public-private financing.

Oakland County Executive Director Dave Coulter and other local officials hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Monday for the project.

Westwood South Apartments are on the site of the former Midwestern Baptist College in Pontiac. The project was supported by a $2.5 million loan from the Oakland Together Housing Trust Fund, which directs its financial efforts toward affordable housing and livable neighborhoods.

"This is what progress looks like, public and private partners coming together to create affordable housing that offers stability for our residents," Coulter said.

Construction at the Westwood South apartments in Pontiac, Michigan. A ribbon cutting and grand opening took place June 23, 2025. Oakland County Michigan

Westwood South features a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, including in-unit washers and dryers, private balconies or patios, and ADA-compliant accessibility features. Those with housing choice vouchers or assistance such as Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing are among those who can live there.

"Our goal was to create a place where individuals and families, no matter their circumstances, could feel at home and supported," said Bill Chalmers, managing partner of Westwood Apartment Communities.

The newly constructed Westwood North apartment complex is nearby. Both complexes are seeing "extremely high demand," the management company says on its website.

The residents who have moved in at Westwood South include Navy veteran Frank Bell, who is working with the Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program.

"I've lived in Pontiac all my life and I'm grateful to be able to remain a Pontiac resident because of the Westwood community and support from Oakland County and VASH," Bell said. "It gives me peace of mind to stay in the city I love so much."

Another family that moved in, officials said, is a mother and child who recently moved out of a shelter situation.

The Oakland County Housing Trust Fund launched in 2023 and so far has directed more than $18 million to projects that support and preserve affordable, attainable and workforce housing.