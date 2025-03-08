Man fatally struck by truck in Oakland County, sheriff says

Mom claims child forced to clean urine at school; VA job cuts expected; and more top stories

A 37-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a truck while crossing the road Friday night in Pontiac, Michigan.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the man was crossing Baldwin Road near Virginia Avenue when around 8:38 p.m. a Ford F-150, being driven by a 16-year-old girl, hit him.

Responding deputies saw people attempting to perform CPR on the man. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, officials say.

The girl was not injured.

The sheriff's office says it doesn't appear she was speeding, and she wasn't under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Authorities have identified the man as Charles Arnold O'Connor, from Flint, Michigan. An autopsy for O'Connor has been scheduled.

As of Saturday afternoon, the incident is under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.