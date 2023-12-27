Oakland County offering discounted radon test kits in January

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - January is National Radon Action Month, and the Oakland County Health Division will offer radon test kits at a discounted price.

Homeowners will be able to purchase the kits for $5 throughout the month.

According to the health division, radon is a naturally occurring, invisible, odorless gas that can enter homes through cracks in floors or walls.

"Exposure to radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the second leading cause of lung cancer overall," said Leigh-Anne Stafford, Oakland County health officer. "Since you cannot see, smell, or taste radon, testing your home is the only way to know if you and your family are at risk of radon exposure."

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) says about 30% of Oakland County homes tested have had elevated radon levels.

Testing for radon is the only way to know if levels are elevated.

The health division encourages homeowners to test their homes during winter because radon gas collects inside with doors and windows being shut and can be more easily detected.

In addition, homeowners should test their homes every two years, according to health officials, due to houses settling and potential new cracks in the foundation.

Residents can purchase the discounted test kits at the following Oakland County Health Division offices:

North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph, Building 34E, Pontiac

South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Road, Southfield

Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

After January, the radon test kits will be $10 again.