Oakland County man dies after ice sail boating crash in White Lake Township

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Independence Township man died on Sunday after crashing an ice sailboat at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area in White Lake Township.

The incident happened just before noon on the eastern part of Pontiac Lake, about 100 yards from the shore.

Dan Erwin Campbell, 81, was operating the 27-foot ice sailboat at the time of the crash.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, police believe Campbell hit his head on the ice. In addition, police say he was wearing a helmet and face shield.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6.

The Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team assisted the White Lake Township police and fire departments.

The investigation is ongoing.