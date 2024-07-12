2 killed in Oakland County house fire

(CBS DETROIT) - Officials are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in an Oakland County house fire early Friday morning.

Hazel Park Fire Chief Richard Story said a person in the area saw smoke at about 5 a.m. while they were on Eight Mile Road. They turned around to get the address of the house and then called 911 to report the fire.

The department then responded to a house at 1561 East Muir Ave. and discovered a heavy fire. Story said crews arrived at the scene just after receiving the 911 call, and the fire was put out by around 6:30 a.m.

Once firefighters entered the home, they found a man and a woman who were dead. Story said one person was found near the front door, and the other was found in the bedroom. They both appeared to be in their 40s, according to the chief.

No pets or other individuals were inside the house at the time of the fire.

"It's a horrible circumstance to come across a deceased individual, no matter what the circumstances are," said Story.

Investigators are expected to stay at the scene for at least a couple of more hours to determine the cause and origin of the fire.