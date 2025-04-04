Oakland County confirms first mumps case of 2025, Michigan's 9th case

Oakland County health officials reported the county's first confirmed case of mumps in 2025.

The case has been identified in an adult resident. It's the ninth case in Michigan in 2025 and Oakland County's first case since 2022.

Health officials say no close contacts or exposures have been identified in the case.

"This case of mumps, coming just weeks after Oakland County's first measles case of the year, underscores the essential role of vaccination in protecting our communities," said Kate Guzmán, Oakland County health officer. "The MMR vaccine remains our best defense against measles, mumps and rubella, offering highly effective protection against these serious diseases and helping to prevent outbreaks."

What are the symptoms of mumps?

Mumps is a viral infection that affects the salivary glands and can spread through direct contact with respiratory droplets or saliva from the throat, nose and mouth. Symptoms typically appear 16 to 18 days after exposure.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches or pain

Loss of appetite

Fatigue

Swelling on one or both sides of the face (chipmunk cheeks)

Jaw pain or swelling

Pain or tenderness around the swelling

What is the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine?

The Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine is a two-dose series, and health officials say it is the most effective prevention against a mumps infection.

Health officials recommend that children receive their first dose at 12 to 15 months and a second dose at 4 to 6 years old, or at least four weeks after the first dose.

If you have not received a second dose or if you are unsure of your vaccination status, you're encouraged to contact your health care provider.