Oakland County father accused of severely injuring infant son, sheriff says

High flu rates across the U.S.; Chris Swanson to run for Michigan governor; and more top stories

High flu rates across the U.S.; Chris Swanson to run for Michigan governor; and more top stories

High flu rates across the U.S.; Chris Swanson to run for Michigan governor; and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 31-year-old father is accused of causing near-fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Court records show Daniel Charles Gracer, from Springfield Township, is charged with one count of first-degree child abuse.

On Dec. 23, 2024, sheriff's deputies were called to a home on the 7000 block of Meadow Lane for a report of an unresponsive infant. Authorities say the boy was in the sole care of Gracer at that time.

The boy was allegedly taken to two different hospitals for serious head and brain injuries.

A child abuse specialist at one of the hospitals determined the injuries were not accidental and the brain injury was "due to rapid acceleration and rapid deceleration, consistent with being shaken," the sheriff's office said in a written release Saturday.

Gracer was arrested Friday by the county's fugitive apprehension team.

A probable cause conference for Gracer is scheduled for Feb. 18.