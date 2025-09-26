Oakland County charter school teacher accused of sexually abusing girl for 7 years

A Pontiac man is accused of sexually abusing a minor over seven years, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Brian David Hallock, 44, was arraigned Friday on one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Hallock, who Oakland County sheriff's deputies say is a third-grade teacher at a charter school, is accused of "improperly touching" the girl, who is now 14.

An investigation began on Sept. 16 after a caller reported a sexual assault had occurred. Deputies then responded to a home on Second Avenue in Pontiac.

The victim told investigators that the abuse had been ongoing for seven years.

When questioned by detectives, Hallock denied all allegations of sexual abuse and was arrested at his home Thursday.

Authorities say the victim was not one of his students.

Hallock remains in custody in the Oakland County Jail. If Hallock is released on bond, he must wear a GPS tether and cannot have contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Hallock is back in court for a preliminary examination on Oct. 15.