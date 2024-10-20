Watch CBS News
Oakland County authorities looking for woman who has been missing for nearly two months

(CBS DETROIT) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 26-year-old Joi Faith Jackson. 

The woman, from Pontiac, was last seen by her family on Aug. 27, authorities say. 

Jackson is known to have mental health issues and her family told the sheriff's office she left home without her medication and phone.

Authorities say she doesn't have a vehicle and is believed to be be around Flint or Mount Morris. Jackson has also been known to frequent Bloomfield Township, Detroit, Highland Park, Holly and Warren.   

Jackson is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 138 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4911. 

