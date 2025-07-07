Nurses, support staff begin short-term strike at McLaren Macomb

Strike begins at McLaren Macomb in Clinton Towship

Nursing and support service employees began a short-term strike at 7 a.m. Monday at McLaren Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, Michigan.

The OPEIU Local 40 cited pay and staffing issues among the contract disputes that led to its members in both units voting for a strike.

"The union insisted on unrealistic terms that place the hospital's long-term stability in jeopardy considering the newly passed legislation making cuts to Medicaid and health care providers' reimbursements," the hospital said.

As the dispute continued, the support staff called for a three-day strike, which will run until Thursday morning.

The nurses will be off work for two days longer. The hospital said because it needed to commit to paying replacement nurses for five days, the nurse's unit is prohibited from returning to work until Saturday.

"A strike – though incredibly unfortunate – is a contingency the hospital has prepared for," the hospital said in its statement.

Patients with scheduled procedures, outpatient services or appointments "should attend as planned," the hospital said.