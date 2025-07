Strike begins at McLaren Macomb in Clinton Towship Registered nurses and hospital service workers who are members of the OPEIU went on strike July 7 at McLaren Macomb Hospital in Macomb County's Clinton Township. The hospital said it plans to stay open with replacements. Pay and staffing levels are among the contract disagreements. The support service unit is conducting a three-day strike, while the hospital has told the nurses they are not to report back to work until July 12.