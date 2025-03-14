Michigan officials tweak policy on how to manage nuisance populations of Canada geese

A Canada geese population boom in Michigan has resulted in changes in state rules on how to manage situations where individual birds or flocks have become aggressive or a nuisance.

The biggest change for 2025 under the Canada Goose Management Program with the Department of Natural Resources is that relocation of the Canada geese will no longer be allowed.

"Any birds captured will be euthanized and disposed of or processed and donated to charitable organizations," the report said.

The birds are known to nest in every Michigan county, and are most common in the southern area of the state.

"Canada geese have experienced population growth in areas throughout North America, including Michigan. This trend is due in part to the success of wildlife management programs and the adaptability of the species," the DNR said. "In general, geese have benefited from the way humans have altered the landscape. Canada geese are attracted to areas that provide food, water, and protection. Urban areas with lakes and ponds offer all the resources that geese need to survive."

Should they find a reliable food source, Canada geese will stay in Michigan year-round.

Flocks of Canada geese are problematic at different times of year in different habitats. The summer months are when they take refuge along lakes and golf course ponds, as the birds molt in June and July and are unable to fly. The fall and winter is when they tend to seek out large farm fields.

The DNR asks that those who are facing or are likely to face problems with Canada geese make their yard less attractive to the birds by allowing grass to grow longer and using short-term repellants.

Another recommendation is to allow dogs to chase away the Canada geese, as the birds see dogs as a threat.

"It is important that dogs are handled properly for this technique to be effective. Letting household dogs roam a property may chase geese away, but if a dog catches or harms a goose at any time, it is a violation of federal law," the press release said.

Other scare tactics can be tried to deter them from a given location include bird alarms, motion detector accessories or plastic flags.

Furthermore, people should avoid getting near the nests and hatchlings.

State officials said hunting has been an effective solution for population control. Canada goose hunting season dates and bag limits are posted at Michigan.gov/DNR.

In areas where hunting is not allowed, the Canada Goose Management Program provides the option of nest and egg destruction under federal permit rules. Information about this year's permit options are available from USDA Wildlife Services at mi.goose.permits@usda.gov or 517-318-3471.

Additional information is at the Nuisance Wildlife page at the DNR website.