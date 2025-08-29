Novi police continue investigating one year after teen fatally shot at Michigan State Fair

It's been one year since a teen was shot and killed at the Michigan State Fair in Novi, and police say the case remains unsolved.

During the 2024 Labor Day weekend event, 14-year-old Darean Davis was killed, and another teen was injured. At the time, Novi police said the shooting stemmed from an argument that occurred throughout the week in other communities and carried over to their arrival at the fair's parking lot.

Police said a suspect has not been arrested, and they are hoping someone will speak up.

"(The) team is still pursuing leads on the case; however, we have run into several uncooperative people," said Police Commander Bob Manar. "The biggest hurdle we're facing in the case is that certain people are not cooperating."

Police believe the shooting was an isolated event.

On Thursday, the first day of the 2025 Michigan State Fair, police and organizers introduced new safety measures. This year, Novi police, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and private security will be working the fair. There will also be more cameras along the midway. Additionally, police will be using drones to monitor the fair from the skies.

"Everything has been significantly increased," organizer Craig Bender said on Thursday. "The electronics we're talking about is more security-driven driven making sure no weapons of any kind get in here."

The fair also has different hours from last year. Entrance tickets won't be sold after 7 p.m. There will be no re-entry if you leave the fair. The fair closes at 8 p.m.

