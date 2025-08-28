Michigan State Fair implements new safety protocols after fatal shooting

The Michigan State Fair in Novi kicked off on Thursday. After coming to an abrupt end last year due to a fatal shooting, organizers and police are working to make sure everyone is safe this year.

Each year, fair organizers work with Novi police to secure the area, but this year, Police Commander Bob Manar tells CBS News Detroit that the department has been looped in on planning for months.

In September 2024, a 14-year-old boy was killed, and another teen was injured. At the time, Novi police said the shooting stemmed from an argument that occurred throughout the week in other communities and carried over to their arrival at the fair's parking lot Saturday.

Manar wasn't available for an interview on Thursday, but has said that this year, Novi police, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and private security will be working the fair. There will also be more cameras along the midway-- we could even see the mounted patrol from the Oakland County Sheriff's office.

Police will be using drones to monitor the fair from the skies.

"Everything has been significantly increased," said organizer Craig Bender. "The electronics we're talking about is more security-driven driven making sure no weapons of any kind get in here."

The fair also has different hours from last year. Entrance tickets won't be sold after 7 p.m. There will be no re-entry if you leave the fair. The fair closes at 8 p.m.

"There's an old saying that nothing good happens late at night. Well, we want to make sure everyone has a great experience and everyone is safe," said Bender.