Owner of Suburban Collection Showplace plans commercial, residential development in Novi

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

A hotel, grocery store, restaurant and housing units are part of a development planned in Novi, Michigan. 

Blair Bowman, the owner of Suburban Collection Showplace, the conference and convention center off Interstate 96, made the announcement Wednesday on the city's public relations website.  

Bowman said the $270 million project, dubbed Novi City West, would revitalize the Grand River Avenue corridor just west of the convention center.  

But the overall effort hinges on public funding, specifically incentives from the Transformational Brownfield Program. He plans to pitch the project to lawmakers this week during the Mackinac Policy Conference

Bowman has been acquiring land on both sides of Grand River near the convention center since the late 1990s. 

novi-development.png
The Novi City West development will feature commercial and residential projects in an area near Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

The vision was described as a "walkable, integrated urban district." An artist depiction includes a pedestrian bridge over Grand River Avenue and sites for specialty stores. 

The planned hotel would have 225 rooms. There is a 126-room Hyatt Place hotel in the area, but Bowman said more hotel space is needed to support large events. 

More than 400 apartment and townhome units would finish up the initial stage of the development. 

