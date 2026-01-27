Northville man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting Roseville teen

A 22-year-old Northville man accused of having "sexual encounters" with a 14-year-old Roseville girl has been sentenced to five to 15 years in prison, Macomb County prosecutors said.

Charles Laurence Willis pleaded guilty in November 2025 to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the sexual assault of the teen.

Prosecutors say Willis began a relationship with the girl in 2023 and claimed to be 16 years old to the girl and her mother. Authorities say Willis, who was 21 years old at the time, had sexual relations with the girl "several times."

In addition to the prison sentence, Willis is required to register as a Tier III sex offender, must submit to HIV testing and have no contact with the victim, prosecutors said.

"This sentence reflects the gravity of the defendant's actions. Our office remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting our children and holding accountable those who prey on the innocent and vulnerable. We hope this outcome brings a measure of justice to the victim," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

In May 2025, Wayne County prosecutors charged Willis with kidnapping and sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl. Willis is accused of enticing the victim via Snapchat to travel more than two hours away from home.

Authorities say the victim was kept in a basement for at least part of the time she was gone from her home. The girl was later found walking alone in the area of Seven Mile and Sheldon roads. Northville Township detectives executed a search warrant at Willis' home and arrested him.

Willis faces nine charges, including kidnapping, child sexually abusive activity and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, in connection with the incident.

A trial date is set for March 30, prosecutors said.

