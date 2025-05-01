Northville Township man charged with kidnapping, sexual conduct with 14-year-old girl

A Michigan man faces nine felony charges in the case of a 14-year-old girl who was enticed via social messaging to travel more than two hours away from home.

The victim was then kept in a basement for at least part of the time she was gone from her home.

Charles Laurence Willis, 22, of Northville Township, had an arraignment hearing Wednesday at 35th District Court in Plymouth on the following charges: kidnapping, enticing a female under 16 for immoral purposes, child sexually abusive activity and six counts of criminal sexual conduct-first degree, the Northville Township Police Department reported in a press release.

Bond was set at $1 million, and he is being held at the Wayne County Jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 9, and a preliminary exam is on May 16, according to court records.

The circumstances that led to his arrest started on Friday.

Northville Township detectives learned that the 14-year-old victim was contacted via the social video and message platform Snapchat. The company says its platform is for those age 13 and older.

The adult she was messaging with arranged for and paid an Uber driver to bring the teenager to a Northville Township home. She lives about two hours away.

After arriving at the home, the teen was told to stay in the basement, police said.

About 5:30 a.m. Sunday, she was found walking alone in the area of Seven Mile and Sheldon roads. Northville Township detectives executed a search warrant at Willis' home, and he was taken into custody at that time.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's office authorized the charges.

Police are continuing to investigate the case and ask that anyone who believes they or their child may be a victim of similar circumstances in the area contact the Northville Township Police Detective Bureau at 248-349-9400.





