Northville Downs horse races canceled due to rainy track conditions

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) canceled live horse races scheduled for Friday at Northville Downs.

The races were canceled due to overly wet and muddy track conditions caused by recent rainy weather and melting snow, the board said. 

The racetrack is unstable and unsafe due to the weather conditions, MGCB stewards said. 

Stewards inspected and verified the Northville Downs' track conditions, canceling the races to ensure the safety of the horses, participants, and associated racing personnel, according to MGCB. 

