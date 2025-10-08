Northern Michigan man broke into woman's home, smeared feces on furniture while intoxicated, sheriff says

An intoxicated northern Michigan man is accused of breaking into a woman's home and smearing feces on her furniture, the Roscommon County Sheriff said.

On Oct. 4, a 33-year-old Denton Township woman awoke around 7 a.m. and called 911 after finding an unknown man in her home. The woman told authorities that the man was not wearing pants.

By the time the woman had discovered the man in her home, sheriff's deputies say the man had defecated in a trash can in the residence and left fecal smears on furniture.

After the woman confronted the man, he left her house.

Roscommon County deputies and officers from the Richfield Township Department of Public Safety went to the scene. One of the deputies found a man who matched the description of the suspect walking in the area. That man, deputies reported, was a 41-year-old Prudenville man who was highly intoxicated.

He was placed under arrest and lodged at Roscommon County Jail.

Upon further investigation, officers learned the intruder got into the house by damaging a screen and entering through a window. They also believe he had been in the home for at least four hours, deputies said.

Arraignment and charges are pending.