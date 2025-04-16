Northern Michigan man headed to trial for impersonating emergency responders

A northern Michigan man accused of impersonating an emergency responder is headed to trial.

Douglas Allen Smith, 66, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty on April 11 to four charges connected with impersonating an emergency responder.

Smith faces one misdemeanor charge for unlawful use of fire department/emergency medical services emblems and three felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony and impersonating a firefighter/EMS personnel.

The charges stem from an incident on Feb. 18, 2025, when a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer drove by what looked like a fire emergency vehicle while patrolling in Albert Township in Montmorency County.

The DNR says Smith was driving a vehicle that had the words "Search and Rescue" on its side, a siren, and active red, white and blue emergency lights. In Michigan, only law enforcement vehicles can display blue lights, while red and white emergency lights are used by emergency vehicles.

Officials say Smith was driving recklessly and speeding around other vehicles and through intersections. The officer reportedly confirmed with county dispatch that there was no active EMS or fire call in the county.

The officer eventually pulled Smith over in the parking lot of a closed venue. Smith reportedly told the officer he was "going to a call," but it was called off. The officer confirmed that Smith was not a member of any emergency response team in Michigan and found an uncased pistol in the front of Smith's vehicle.

A future court date has not yet been determined.