Here's your Northern Michigan Labor Day weekend travel forecast

Rain moved into much of Michigan ahead of a front on Thursday. Behind the front, cool, dry conditions moved in.

For those headed to parts of the Upper Peninsula for Labor Day weekend, temperatures will be a little cooler for the weekend.

Areas like Whitefish Point will be sunny for the holiday weekend with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Towns like Houghton and Marquette will warm into the mid and even upper 70s for the weekend.

High pressure and drier air behind the front will bring the low 70s on Saturday for Traverse City, Houghton Lake and Alpena.

By Sunday, many areas will warm into the upper 70s.

Michigan will remain rain-free through Labor Day on Monday. Rain chances return by the middle of next week.