Northern Michigan couple heads to trial in severe child abuse case

A northern Michigan couple will stand trial for the alleged severe physical abuse of a child, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said.

On Monday, Christopher Allen, 33, of Reed City, and Wesley Ann Conner, 21, of Leroy, were bound over to the Wexford County Circuit Court.

State prosecutors charged the couple in July for alleged severe physical abuse in 2023 of a child who was then under 2 years old.

Allen is charged with one count of first-degree child abuse and one count of second-degree child abuse.

Conner will stand trial on one count each of second- and third-degree child abuse.

"No child should ever have to endure abuse, especially at the hands of adults who are expected to protect and care for them," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "My office remains committed to holding accountable those who inflict such harm on some of our most vulnerable."

A pretrial date has not yet been set.