Michigan nonprofit, volunteers installs ramp for man's disabled daughter

A Center Line, Michigan, man is receiving a special gift before Christmas.

Joseph McDonald, 70, cares for his 41-year-old disabled daughter, which he says can be challenging to get to and from the hospital. But that's about to change, thanks to St. Joseph's Helpers.

On Tuesday, a group of volunteers dug up the dirt next to a concrete walkway to lift the slab to level the ground and install a metal ramp for McDonald.

"You would not know how much this means. I've been trying for quite some time, calling different people, they want $15,000 to come out and put a ramp out here," McDonald said.

McDonald says it's all for his daughter, Sarah, who has Down syndrome.

"I did the best I could do take care of her on my own for many, many, many years," McDonald said.

Sarah has other medical issues, including seizures that cause frequent trips to the hospital. McDonald says getting her out of the house can be challenging.

"Sarah can walk very, very, very little," McDonald said. "It could be hard, but, you know, I won't, I don't. I'm not going to give up."

Since St. Joseph's Helpers, a Christian nonprofit, was founded more than two years ago, it's helped hundreds of people.

"It's the way I was brought up, neighbor, helping neighbor," said Tony Rosati, a volunteer with St. Joseph's Helpers. "Our first year in 2023, we did 350 cases. This year we're going to do about 1,800."

McDonald has a message for St. Joseph's Helpers: "It means a lot. You guys are really grateful. God bless all of you."

While Sarah remains in the hospital and won't be home for Christmas, McDonald will have no problem rolling her wheelchair up the new ramp when it is time.