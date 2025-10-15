Noel Night in Detroit cancelled for 2025, organizers say

The annual Noel Night in Midtown Detroit will be returning this year.

Midtown Detroit Inc. announced the pause on Wednesday, saying the decision was made "after listening to input from retailers, cultural institutions, and community partners." The organization says it is pausing to "reimagine" the event.

"We are using this year to align the event with a broader organizational vision that continues to emphasize inclusivity, cultural vibrancy, and sustainability. This pause is not an end, but an investment in ensuring Noel Night continues to celebrate Detroit's diversity, creativity, and community spirit for generations to come," Midtown Detroit Inc. said on its website.

Noel Night started in 1973 and is typically held on the first Saturday of December. It serves as an "open house" for people to visit museums and its features music, arts and crafts, and shopping.

Organizers celebrated the 50th annual Noel Night in 2024.