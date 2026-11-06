No charges filed against Washtenaw County deputies who shot, killed man in Ypsilanti

No charges will be filed against three Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies who shot and killed a man following a chase through Ypsilanti in early January.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel concluded that the deputies acted in self-defense, even though those actions were based on information they later learned to be false.

A civil suit now seeks to hold deputies accountable for unlawful use of deadly force, failure to intervene, and negligence in the shooting death of John Jenuwine.

They just got it wrong. They got the law wrong, and they got the facts wrong," said attorney Todd Flood with Flood Law.

While Flood disagrees with Nessel's decision to not charge the officers who shot and killed Jenuwine, he says that ruling won't impact the civil case filed on behalf of Jenuwine's family.

"They knew they had the information wrong from jump street. Not only did they have the wrong person, chased the wrong person, they knew this ahead of time," he said.

"They reached this conclusion without being in possession of the correct facts, so it's all the more difficult to swallow," said attorney Maura Battersby with Flood Law.

Attorneys argue the deputies put themselves in greater danger after the chase ended, with Jenuwine's van overturned.

Initial reports indicated the driver had a gun, which deputies could be heard talking about in footage moments before firing more than a dozen rounds at the vehicle. However, Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer revealed that there was no weapon in the vehicle.

"After they have fired these 30 rounds into Jon's vehicle, says now we should treat this as a barricaded gunman. It's what they were supposed to do the minute his vehicle was disabled on its side," Battersby said.

Flood says body camera footage attached to the complaint shows deputies ignoring Jenuwine's cries for help following the shooting.

"They told him to call 9-1-1 if he needed medical attention," he said. "He's crying, 'Help me, help me,' as he's bleeding out to death."

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. Dyer responded with the following statement: