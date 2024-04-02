No big winner, Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.09 billion

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.09 billion after no big winner in Monday's drawing Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.09 billion after no big winner in Monday's drawing 00:25

MIAMI - The Powerball jackpot has climbed after there was no big winner in Monday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn were 19-24-40-42-56 and the Powerball number was 23.

For the next drawing on Wednesday, the estimated jackpot is $1.09 billion. It has a cash value of $527.3 million, before taxes.

No one has won Powerball's top prize since New Year's Day, amounting to 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. That streak without a winner is nearing the record number of 41 consecutive drawings, set twice in 2022 and 2021.

The game's long odds of 1 in 292.2 million make it a rare jackpot.

Last August, a single winning ticket was sold in Neptune, Florida, for a $1.6 billion jackpot, the largest in Mega Millions history, and the third-largest in lottery history. In February 2023, a winning ticket sold near Los Angeles claimed a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, the largest in lottery history.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights. Tickets cost two bucks apiece.

You can watch the Powerball drawings live on CBS News Miami at 11.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station