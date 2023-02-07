N'namdi Art Gallery preserves the history of Black art

(CBS DETROIT) - "The thing about art is, this is how you preserve your culture," said Izegbe N'Namdi, the Executive Director of the N'namdi Art Gallery in Detroit.

Preserving the culture, while putting it all on display. The N'Namdi Art Gallery stands as one of the first galleries of it's kind showcasing the art work of Black artists in the heart of the Detroit.

"It's not that it's a 'just for us' but its an assurance that we have one. When you look at certain art forms, it's always a continuation of holding history.. being a recording of what is going on in the present."

"As we know there's always a series of trials and tribulations, if you will, that African Americans have gone through and continue to go through as we interact with various systems even with the creative sector," said N'Namdi.

N'Namdi, though, offered the community, both then and now a safe space for all artists to share their story.

"When you are given an opportunity to be able to provide an entry or provide a platform to the community then it's kind of our space to do so," N'Namdi said.

In doing so helps to preserve our (the community's) history.

"Once you become the preserver of your history, you're able to preserve the narrative, you're able to, not just control it, but you make sure your children's children, and their children's children get it," N'Namdi said.

The N'Namdi Art Gallery is located off of Forest Avenue in Detroit. The family also owns another gallery in Miami, Florida.