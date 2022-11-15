Next phase announced for District Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Related Companies, Olympia Development of Michigan (ODM), and the City of Detroit announced their plans to begin an extensive Community Benefits Ordinance (CBO) for a proposed $1.5 billion, multi-building development in The District Detroit.

This marks the next phase of plans to build new office, retail, residential affordable housing, hotel and public space across ten properties to help attract and retain talent and inclusive economic development in Detroit. Its anticipated to create 695 Mixed-Income Residential Units, 20% reserved at affordable rates of 50% of area median income,12,000 temporary construction jobs, 6,000 permanent jobs. The proposed development also includes construction of six new buildings and renovation and adaptive reuse of four historic buildings.

Sustainability is at the core of the development for The District Detroit, including securing LEED certification for buildings, prioritizing sustainably designed open space, and supporting low-carbon transportation options and infrastructure across the proposed development.

"These projects will build on the successful progress such as Little Caesars world headquarters, 2715 Woodward, the Eddystone residences and the multiple historic residential developments open or underway," said Keith Bradford, President of Olympia Development of Michigan and The District Detroit. "The construction and operations of each project will help our state and region attract the world's leading companies and top talent to Detroit while maximizing economic opportunity for those who are already here. We look forward to working with the City and community partners to garner input while creating places and spaces all Detroiters can enjoy."

This proposal for a package of transformative real estate development projects in The District Detroit is in addition to retail, entertainment, office and residential development underway or recently completed by Olympia Development.

These projects together represent 410 new homes in Detroit, 131 of which are reserved as affordable housing for residents earning 30-80 percent of the area median income rate.

More than 250 community engagement meetings have been held to date. The City of Detroit has mailed invitations to a series of community meetings with Related and Olympia Development to 6,500 households in the four-census tract impact area. The first meeting for residents in areas surrounding the development will take place Nov. 29 at Cass Tech at 6 p.m.

More information on the projects can be found here .