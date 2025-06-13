Newport teen charged with making terrorist threats against Rockwood Police Department

Woman accused of firing on repo man; Michigan man accused of threats to president; other top stories

A Monroe County man has been charged in connection with making terrorist threats against the Rockwood (Michigan) Police Department.

Jason Alexander-David Stacy, 18, of Newport, was arraigned Friday in 33rd District Court on charges of false report or threat of Terrorism, using a computer to commit a crime and malicious use of telecommunication services, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced.

Bond was set at $500,000, and he was remanded to the Wayne County Jail. He is scheduled for a probable cause conference on June 24 and a preliminary examination on July 1.

Threats of terrorism carry a possible penalty of 20 years in prison. Using a computer to commit a threat of terrorism – felony carries a possible penalty of 20 years to life. Malicious use of telecommunications service is a misdemeanor that carries a possible penalty of six months.

The charges involve threats of violence made during multiple calls at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday to the Rockwood Police Department, the prosecutor said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies, working with Rockwood Police, took a man into custody without incident at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, and he was turned over to the city police.

The U.S. Border Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were also involved in the investigation.

The city of Rockwood is in Wayne County, but the community borders Monroe County.