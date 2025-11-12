New York man accused of threatening Michigan district judge in social media posts

A New York man is facing four charges relating to threats believed to be directed at a judge in Macomb County, Michigan.

This was one of two separate cases that Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido announced Wednesday involving threats made against local judges and law enforcement.

Cole Daniel Rapp, 27, of New York City, was arraigned on Oct. 27 before Judge William H. Hackel III from New Baltimore 42-2 District Court on a felony charge of unlawful posting of a message and misdemeanor charges of using a computer to commit a crime, cyberbullying and malicious use of a telecommunications service.

Macomb County prosecutor allege the threats appeared to be directed at Romeo 42-1 District Court Judge Jennifer Andary, and the case was filed there.

Prosecutors say that on Sept. 14, Rapp posted an image on Facebook depicting Adary in a coffin. Another social media post that authorities attribute to him contained a video of a pot being stirred with music lyrics saying, "Judge in this town has bloodstains on his hands."

Rapp's bond was set at $500 personal recognizance.

Rapp is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Nov. 24 and a preliminary exam on Dec. 15, court records show.

"Threats or acts of intimidation against judges strike at the very heart of our justice system. Such behavior will not be tolerated, and those who engage in it will be held fully accountable under the law," Lucido said in a statement.