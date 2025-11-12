Michigan man accused of sending threatening messages about police, judge

A Michigan man is accused of using a computer to send threats to a Warren police officer, the Warren Police Department and a local judge.

This was one of two separate cases that Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido announced Wednesday involving threats made against local judges and law enforcement.

Andrew Roberts, 42, of Warren, was arraigned Nov. 6 in Roseville 39th District Court on two felony charges: false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. Both carry possible penalties of up to 20 years in prison. A habitual offender-fourth offense notice also was filed, which could increase the penalties to life in prison.

Bond was set at $500,000, and Roberts is prohibited from contacting any judges or employees of Warren's 37th District Court.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 19, with a preliminary exam set for Nov. 26.

Prosecutors allege that those operating a local scanner website notified Warren police on Oct. 27 about private messages sent to the site. One of the messages said "Death to Warren PD." Another message stated, "When this starts to happen you'll know why," accompanied by an image of a person shooting a handgun toward the driver's side of a police vehicle.

Additional messages that the website provided to police said, "Death to Judge Faunce," and "Death to Chris Wells with Warren PD."

Suzanne Faunce is a former Warren 37th District Court judge and currently a Macomb County Circuit Court judge.

Prosecutors say Roberts was also separately charged with resisting and obstructing arrest based on his alleged conduct during an arrest on the initial charges. In that case, the bond was set at $100,000.

"We will not tolerate threats meant to intimidate police officers or judges," Lucido said. "Such conduct endangers public safety and undermines confidence in our courts. These charges send a clear message that these actions have serious consequences."