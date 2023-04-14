Watch CBS News
New record high temperature set in Detroit

By Ahmad Bajjey

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Recent heat and sunshine have been, for some, a welcome break from the cold and gloom since the rounds of storms at the end of February. 

Temperatures Friday have reached the low 80s, and with that, a new record high temperature.

The Detroit recording site at Metro Airport reached 82 degrees. This breaks the old record of 81 degrees set in 2006.

Temperatures will remain well above average for the coming weekend, with highs near 80 Saturday and in the 70s Sunday before a cold front brings rain and storms Sunday evening to cool us down.

Ahmad Bajjey
Ahmad Bajjey is a CBS Detroit meteorologist. Coming to CBS Detroit is a return home after growing up in Dearborn where his family still lives. He has spent the past 9 1/2 years in Flint as a meteorologist and most recently as chief meteorologist for WEYI and WSMH.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 3:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

