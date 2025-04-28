New ramp closures begin at I-275 and I-96 interchange

Farmington Hills to discuss deer population; NBA playoff hurdle for Pistons; and more top stories

Metro Detroit motorists will notice new ramp closures at the I-275 interchange with M-14/I-96.

As of 6 a.m. Monday and continuing through late June, the northbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-96 in Wayne County will be closed, the Michigan Department of Transportation reported. The posted detour is eastbound I-696, southbound M-10 to southbound M-39 to I-96.

In addition, the eastbound I-96 Exit 173 to Newburgh Road will be closed. The posted detour is at Farmington Road Exit 174. Eastbound Schoolcraft Road will have one lane open at Newburgh Road; the crossover bridges west of Newburgh.