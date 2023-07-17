New museum exhibition applauds local entrepreneurs, Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A new exhibition is on display at the Detroit Historical Museum that features local shopkeepers and stylists.

"The Hustle" is a museum initiative that celebrates Detroit entrepreneurs and small businesses. The exhibition is the fourth and final part of the initiative and focuses on shopkeepers and stylists.

"I kicked my business off during the pandemic when the shops were closed. I kind of, like, really saw the need for Black hair to be embraced and taken care of in a time when the world was closing its doors to everything," says Danyell Bragg, the founder of Hair by Danni Bee.

Other installments of the series included foodies, artists, creators and caregivers.

Bragg is one of the entrepreneurs featured in the museum's Allesee Gallery of Culture, where you can read more about her, her hustle, and why she does it.

"I created a space for natural hair care. Locks are to be embraced in a different way. You see locks everywhere now and I think that's helping us create culture and show strength in our community," Bragg says.

"The Hustle" is on display at the museum until September 8.