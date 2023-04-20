New multi-level partnership aims to reduce violence in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - "We will stop the violence in this community. We will stop it," said Dawn Ison, United States Attorney

It's the goal of a new partnership called One Detroit.

The city, Wayne County, the federal government, and community leaders are joining forces in an effort to make Detroit safer.

"Violent crime is not a problem that can be solved by law enforcement alone," said Ison.

Ison said at the core of the initiative is a partnership with a focus on these pillars: Enforcement, prevention and intervention and reentry.

"We know the violence upticks that we have seen, and to see the work here, this group, I cannot be more excited for our community to have the opportunity to live safer [and[ to be in an environment that is free of gun violence and impulse decision making," said Detroit Police Chief James White.

The initiative's enforcement strategy will focus on the most violent criminals. The prevention aspect of the partnership will mobilize community leaders to help reduce crime through "blight elimination, community engagement and job training."

One Detroit will also look to help those returning home from prison to ensure they have the support they need to reintegrate into society.

"We all know that gun violence has replaced auto accidents as the number one killer of our children," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "We want to work every single day to make that an untrue fact in Detroit."

The announcement of One Detroit comes days after a violent weekend in the city that left two dead and nearly a dozen people shot in six separate shootings. Five of the shootings happened in Greektown.

"While the timing couldn't be more appropriate in light of what we saw this weekend, this plan didn't start yesterday," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. The U.S. attorney has had this group working together for months to roll out this plan, and we are very fortunate for the resources that we have here. Across the country, we are seeing the rise in illegal weapons, the rise in gun violence but in many cases, you don't see the federal government, the U.S. attorney to take direct interest in local gun crime."

The One Detroit partnership was inspired by a similar effort called Detroit One that was announced a decade ago.

A key difference in this latest partnership is the focus on prevention, said Ison.

"And so our hope is that by providing resources, whether they be food, clothing, boys and young men of color services, mental health, substance abuse services, mobile health services that we may be able to avert crime," said Kenyatta Stephens of Black Family Development.

Ison said the partnership's success will be measured by crime statistics and its impact on affected neighborhoods. She also said her office is already seeing results in areas like Flint and Saginaw, which saw around a 50% reduction in non-fatal shootings.

The hope will be the same for Detroit, but Ison and others admit it won't be easy or happen overnight.

"Enough is enough, folks," said Alvin Stokes, President of Detroit Citywide Police Community Relations Council. "When I grew up, we had a saying it takes a village to raise a child and I'm here to tell you it still takes a village to raise a child. We're all responsible for what happens here in the city of Detroit."

In response to the shootings in Greektown, councilwoman Mary Waters proposed establishing gun-free zones in popular areas downtown. The idea is not a part of the One Detroit Partnership, but Duggan did address it during the announcement.

He said such a proposal could be contrary to state law, but he did mention the city could rollout plans to use metal detectors to recover illegal weapons. It's something the city has done before during large events.

Duggan added that the city could expand it, saying details will be released in the coming weeks.