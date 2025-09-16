New Monroe County system aims to give first responders critical medical info faster

Law enforcement agencies, school district leaders and community health officials in Monroe County, Michigan, have a new system to provide first responders with information about residents whose disabilities or conditions need to be known during an emergency.

Monroe County families can register a loved one for the SAFE program at no charge through a link on the county's website. The intention is to provide better assistance to those who have conditions such as autism, Alzheimer's, PTSD or diabetes.

"This will allow people and families to feel much more comfortable calling and getting a really good, safe and appropriate response for their loved one," said Lisa Graham from the Monroe County Mental Health Authority,

Fliers explaining the program have been distributed to all of Monroe County's senior centers, local government offices and first responder agency offices. Local authorities are also sharing the announcement on social media.

Should a family wish to register someone, the requested information includes the person's name, address, contact information for a family member or loved one, frequently visited places and any safety concerns that a first responder should know about. Once submitted, the data will be entered into a database at Monroe County Central Dispatch. When first responders are directed to a registered address, an alert will appear that includes the additional details.

Participants will also receive three decals that can be placed on their homes or vehicles to let local first responders know that Monroe County Central Dispatch has more information on someone who lives there or might be in that car.

Partners in this effort include the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Monroe Public Safety Department, Monroe County Mental Health Authority, Monroe County Intermediate School District, Michigan State Police and other local first responder agencies.

"We believe the SAFE program will provide significant benefits not just for the residents of the City of Monroe, but for Monroe County as a whole," Monroe Director of Public Safety Chad Tolstedt said.